Angry Youths Burn Down Ondo Church Over Missing Child ‘Buried At Altar’ (Video)

Angry youths have set ablaze a church in Akure, Ondo State capital, Sotitobire Praising Chapel, over the claim that the corpse of a one-year-old boy declared missing was allegedly exhumed in the church.
According to reports, the youths on Wednesday attacked the church and one of the policemen manning the place was mobbed.
Also, the police are said to have intervened in the chaos reportedly shooting a motorcycle operator and arrestingcitizens who were covering the incident.
It was gathered that Gold Kolawole, the baby, who was at the children’s department of the church could not be found after the service.
Modupe Kolawole, mother of the child and member of the church, said she suspects foul play in the disappearance of her son.
The founder and pastor of the church, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, has, however, been arrested following the incident by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).
Babatunde was arrested based on a petition written by the parents of the missing child.
BREAKING: Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure where a child was kidnapped few weeks ago has been set on fire over rumors that the child was found buried on the altar of the church. pic.twitter.com/Aa0Yi3bngY
— Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFash) December 18, 2019
