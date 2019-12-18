Controversial US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has expressed his readiness to humiliate any Nigerian soldier that threatens to pull off his camo trouser.

Concise News reports that in Nigeria, civilians caught wearing a camo cap, shirt or pants are made to do the frog jump in public and sometimes, erring civilians are flogged.

But Darlington who just returned to the country to grace his friend, Zlatan’s concert dared soldiers to torture him, saying he would embarrass them when he returns to the United States.

In a viral video, the rapper was asked not to wear a camo trouser to avoid the wrath of military personnel, but he dared them to humiliate him, adding that he would walk around the streets with boxers, then get back to US to disgrace the country.

Wearing the camouflaged outfit, Darlignton reiterated “I’ll not take it off, if I am safe in a foreign land, I should be safe in my own country, take i away from me, I will walk around like this, I will go back to America, I will embarrass them and tell them my own people naked me”

Watch video below