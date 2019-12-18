How Police Arrested 75 Suspects Over Lagos Cult Clash

Seventy-five suspects have been arrested for allegedly been involved in the supremacy battle between two cult groups at Ijesha- Aguda, Surulere Lagos.

Concise News understands that one person was killed during the clash on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said one of the hoodlums from Aguda, known as Timileyin Odulana, was killed by the hoodlums from Ijesha.

The police said some hoodlums from Aguda allegedly reacted to this attack, destroying 22 shops and many vehicles were vandalised.

He added that the cult groups resumed the battle in the early hours of Monday before the intervention of the police.

The statement read: “At about 1141hrs on Sunday, the police received a distress call that there was a gunshot at Pako, Aguda Canal.

“On getting to the scene, police found the corpse of one Alagodo ‘m’ 27 years old, a follower of one Eluku who is currently in prison over violent crimes.

“Some hoodlums from Ijesha, in what looks like a revenge mission, stormed Aguda in large numbers with cutlasses, bottles, stones and other dangerous weapons.

“Police teams from the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Rapid Response Squad, Area C Command Surulere, Aguda and Ijesha Divisions were mobilised to the scene and brought the situation was brought under control.

“However, 75 suspects from both sides were arrested and investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court.”