Gunmen Kidnap Enoch Adeboye’s Pastor

Kayode Shogbesan, a Pastor with the Enoch Adeboye-led Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Yola, Adamawa State, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

This was disclosed by a family source, who said that the pastor, who doubles as a professor of Fishery at Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, was abducted on Tuesday night.

The source said he was kidnapped around the university vicinity on the outskirt of Yola.

Confirming the report, the spokesperson for the police in Adamawa, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said: “The pastor was kidnapped after he closed from office between 8-9pm and was returning home.”