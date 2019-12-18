A coalition of 35 civil society organizations in Kano, have admonished the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje to give an ultimatum to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II to submit himself to the state authorities.

The group known as the Umbrella of Kano Concerned Civil Society Groups gave the call in a communiqué’ at the end of its meeting on Wednesday, December 18, where it urged Ganduje to dethrone the emir if he fails to abide by the ultimatum.

The coalition in the communique signed by its chairman, Ibrahim Ali, said: “The Emir of Kano shall submit himself to the authority of the state as this will stop the current destruction and generation of controversy.

“If the Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II fails to submit to the authority of the government of Kano State, we call on the governor in the strongest terms to act strictly in accordance with the provision of Kano Emirate Council Law 2019.”

According to the group, law provides that disloyalty of any sort from an Emir results in dethronement, “and the Emir Muhammadu Sanusi should not be seen in violation of any laws.”

“And the so-called elders making reference to 1000 years old heritage are completely derailing from reality because letters and spirits of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended”

Recall that Justice A. T. Badamasi of the Kano High Court has refused to grant an extension on the Interim Order preventing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje from interfering with the powers of the Kano emirate kingmakers.

The ruling means that the governor can exercise all powers vested in him under the new ‘Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019.