El Clasico: Barcelona, Real Madrid Share Points At Camp Nou

Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou on Wednesday with Gareth Bale seeing a goal disallowed.
The match was rescheduled from October after the initial date became a security risk due to the prospect of Catalan independence protests, and there were fans inside and outside the stadium making their voices heard over one of Spain’s most divisive issues.
With both teams going into the match at the Nou Camp locked together on 35 points at the top of the table, it was Madrid who enjoyed the better of the first half, with Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde both having chances to break the deadlock and Casemiro seeing his header cleared off the line by Gerard Pique.
After the break, Gareth Bale looked to have put Madrid in front, but his goal was ruled out by the assistant referee’s flag as he correctly judged teammate Ferland Mendy to have been offside in the build-up to the potential match-winner.
There was no splitting the sides in the end and their La Liga battle continues ahead to the final weekend of action before the winter break.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.