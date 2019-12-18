El Clasico: Barcelona, Real Madrid Share Points At Camp Nou

Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a 0-0 draw at Camp Nou on Wednesday with Gareth Bale seeing a goal disallowed.

The match was rescheduled from October after the initial date became a security risk due to the prospect of Catalan independence protests, and there were fans inside and outside the stadium making their voices heard over one of Spain’s most divisive issues.

With both teams going into the match at the Nou Camp locked together on 35 points at the top of the table, it was Madrid who enjoyed the better of the first half, with Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde both having chances to break the deadlock and Casemiro seeing his header cleared off the line by Gerard Pique.

Barcelona’s best opportunity fell to Lionel Messi, but his shot on goal was also deflected off the line by Sergio Ramos.