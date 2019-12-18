Court Jails Passenger For Smoking On-Board Air Peace Plane

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba, Lagos has sentenced a passenger caught smoking on-board Air Peace plane for two weeks imprisonment with the option of paying N200,000 as a fine.

The airline in a statement said that the convicted passenger had committed the act on its flight P4 7558 heading from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Lagos, Nigeria on December 11, 2019.

A statement by the spokesperson for the airline, Stanley Olisa, said that the court also gave the convict the option of N200,000 fine for the offence, which he said negated international convention.

The passenger was convicted on Tuesday, six days after he committed the offence by the Ogba Magistrate Court in Lagos.

Olisa said that the act contravenes a standing global aviation regulation of non-smoking in-flight.

According to Olisa, the passenger was discovered in the act by one of its crew members, Adewale Oyebade.

The airline lauded Oyebade for his safety consciousness, stressing that this exposed the passenger secretly carrying out the act.

He stated that Oyebade’s safety consciousness reiterates Air Peace’s commitment to global safety standards of protecting passengers and aircraft from harm.

He charged the flying public to make it an obligation to comply with all established flight safety standards, adding that such measures were meant for their well-being.