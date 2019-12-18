Constituency Projects: Reps Summon ICPC Boss Over Fraud Accusation

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, has been summoned by the House of Representatives for accusing lawmakers of fraud.

Concise News had reported that Owasanoye said that federal lawmaker in Nigeria pocket billions of naira under the guise of constituency projects.

He said according to the ICPC findings, the lawmakers pocket the billions in connivance with the agencies executing the projects.

This news medium understands that the report, Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG), tracked 424 projects from 2015–2018 zonal intervention projects between June and August, 2019.

The agency, the report stated, tracked zonal intervention projects, also known as constituency projects, in Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Kano, Kogi, Lagos, Osun and Sokoto.

However, at the plenary on Tuesday, the lawmakers in the Green Chamber blamed Owasanoye for misleading the President on the issue.

Hon. John Dyegh, representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue State, moved a motion to protest the claim by the ICPC, saying the allegation infringed on his privilege as a member of parliament.

He said, “The House is further concerned that this is capable of pitting the National Assembly members against their constituents and portray us as thieves.”

The lawmaker argued that no court in Nigeria had given any judgment declaring the legislature or its members as thieves, saying, “So, the ICPC chairman has no such right. If you say someone stole, you are saying he/she is a thief.”

Another member, Hon. Ossy Ehiriodu, prayed the House to invite the ICPC boss to address the lawmakers in plenary as the claim was against the entire parliament.

He said, “My amendment is on the prayer, where he (Dyegh) is requesting that the Chairman of ICPC be invited by the committee. I think this is not an issue of a committee; it is an issue that affects the entire members of the National Assembly. I think we should invite the ICPC chairman to come on the floor of this House to substantiate his allegation against members that we are thieves.”

Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, who presided over the plenary, however, warned lawmakers to be cautious as the comments made by the ICPC boss might have been misquoted or misrepresented.

Wase said, “I’ll rather subscribe to allowing the committees to interface with him. Let us allow the committee to do their work and report back to us.”