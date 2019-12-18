Carabao Cup Semi-final Draw Produces Another Manchester Derby (Full Fixtures)

Manchester United and Manchester City will face each other in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with Leicester City taking on Aston Villa in the other tie.

City qualified for the last four by defeating Oxford United on Wednesday night as Raheem Sterling scored a brace at the Kassam Stadium.

The holders will face local rivals United who also beat lower-league opposition in the quarter-finals, as they were victorious against League Two side Colchester United.

The other semi-final pitches Premier League’s second-placed side Leicester against Dean Smith’s Aston Villa in their bid to play either Manchester side in the final.

The Foxes reached the semis after beating fellow Premier League side Everton on penalties, whilst Villa comfortably dispatched Liverpool’s youngsters on Tuesday night.

The semi-final first legs are scheduled to take place in the week commencing January 6, with the return legs set for week commencing January 27.

The final will take place at Wembley on Sunday March 1, 2020.