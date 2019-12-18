Carabao Cup: Aston Villa Hit Five Past Liverpool To Reach Semi-finals

Aston Villa on Tuesday night eased into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after walloping the youngest side in Liverpool’s history 5-0.

Liverpool’s first team are out in Qatar ahead of the Club World Cup semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey on Wednesday, meaning that 11 changes were made and five debuts were handed out from the start as U23 boss Neil Critchley took charge at Villa Park.

Conor Hourihane’s fortunate free-kick put Villa in front, a Morgan Boyes own goal doubled their lead shortly after and Jonathan Kodjia added two more before the break. Wesley, who replaced Kodjia as a late substitute, ended a nine-game barren run with a stoppage-time fifth.

The result put Villa through to their first Carabao Cup semi-finals, since 2013, where they will face one of the six sides in action on Wednesday night.