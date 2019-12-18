Carabao Cup: Aston Villa Hit Five Past Liverpool To Reach Semi-final

Aston Villa on Tuesday night eased into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after walloping the youngest side in Liverpool’s history 5-0.
Liverpool’s first team are out in Qatar ahead of the Club World Cup semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey on Wednesday, meaning that 11 changes were made and five debuts were handed out from the start as U23 boss Neil Critchley took charge at Villa Park.
Conor Hourihane’s fortunate free-kick put Villa in front, a Morgan Boyes own goal doubled their lead shortly after and Jonathan Kodjia added two more before the break. Wesley, who replaced Kodjia as a late substitute, ended a nine-game barren run with a stoppage-time fifth.
The result put Villa through to their first Carabao Cup semi-final since 2013, where they will face one of the six sides in action on Wednesday night.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.