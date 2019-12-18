Home » Buhari Swears In Ngige’s Wife, Others As Permanent Secretaries

Buhari Swears In Ngige’s Wife, Others As Permanent Secretaries

The new Federal Permanent Secretaries (Image credit PM News)

Wife of the Minister of Labour, Dr (Mrs.) Evelyn Ngige and eight others have been sworn in as new Permanent Secretaries by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Concise News reports that the Acting Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, had earlier announced that Buhari had approved the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries.

It was, however, learned that the swearing-in took place before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa.

The nine permanent secretaries are Musa Hassan from Borno State, Ahmed Aliyu (Niger), Olushola Idowu (Ogun), Andrew Adejoh (North-Central Zone) and Umar Tijjani (North-East Zone).

Others are Dr. Nasir Gwarzo (North-West Zone); Nebeolisa Victor Anakali (South-East Zone); Fashedemi Temitope Peter (South-West zone) and Dr Evelyn Ngige (South-South Zone).

