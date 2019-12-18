Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Burglary At Defender’s House On ElClasico Day

Barcelona right-back, Nelson Semedo’s home has been burgled on a day his employers confront Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga’s ElClasico.

Concise News reports that the incident occurred at 14:00 CET on Wednesday, while the Portuguese defender was with his teammates at the Hotel Sofia as they go through their final preparations before tonight’s Clasico at the Camp Nou.

As per a report by Cadena SER, the burglars forcefully made their way into Semedo’s home.

The Mossos d’Esquadra (the autonomous police force of Catalonia) were informed about the burglary at roughly 14:15 CET.

Semedo is not the first footballer to fall victim to the spate of burglaries in recent months. Attacks have swept across Spain in recent years. The likes of Alvaro Morata, Joaquin Sanchez and Zinedine Zidane, amongst others, have all been victims.

In fact, a gang who were specifically looking to infiltrate footballers’ houses have been caught by the Guardia Civil.

Dogs at the Camp Nou

In related news, the Mossos d’Esquadra have put their security plan into action ahead of tonight’s Clasico at the Camp Nou.

More than 3,000 officers will be deployed, which includes private security, in order to guarantee that the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid goes ahead without any problems.

In fact, they have focused on doing work in the sewers as they look to eradicate any potential threat, while there will also be dogs at the Camp Nou.