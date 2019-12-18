Atiku Reacts To Rejection Of 6-Year Single Tenure

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Tuesday wondered why federal lawmakers in the House of Representatives hurriedly rejected the six-year single term proposal for president and governors.

Atiku, who lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria’s 2019 elections, said that he was disappointed because the lawmakers had thrown away the baby with the bath water at the expense of the larger interest of the country.

He said that in view of the challenges facing Nigeria’s current democratic order, especially the culture of rigging that subverts the will of the people, six-year single term would have ended such untoward practices in its electoral process.

“The desperation for second term by the incumbents is the main reason why they go for broke and set the rule book on fire, thereby making free and fair elections impossible by legitimising rigging at the expense of their challengers that have no access to public funds,” he said in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe.

“A situation where the incumbents deploy more public resources to their second term projects than using the funds for people’s welfare encourages massive rigging that undermines electoral integrity.

“Six-year single term would remove such desperation and enable the incumbents to concentrate on the job for which they were elected in the first place.”

The former vice president regretted that eight-year term of office rewards incompetence because even incumbents that have failed would use their access to public funds to return to power by fair or foul means.

“I don’t agree with the logic that eight years would give elected leaders better opportunity to fulfill their campaign promises,” he added.

“An inherently incompetent incumbent will perform below average even if you give him/her 20 years in office or give him or her $20 billion dollars.”

He argued that the desperation for second term was not necessarily driven by patriotism or the passion for service, but by the obsession with the greed for power for its own sake.

“Second term obsession rewards incompetence by allowing failed incumbents to be reelected regardless of their performance record,” he said.

“It also denies political parties the opportunity to replace failed incumbents with better candidates within the parties in the name of right of first refusal.”