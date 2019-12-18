Apostle Suleman Reveals Why He Doesn’t Insult Pres. Buhari

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has revealed that he does not “insult” President Muhammadu Buhari because the Nigerian leader is “old enough to be my father”.

Concise News reports that the fiery preacher then advised people to express their opinion respectfully.

A tweet on his verified handle on Wednesdsy reads: “We must be guided when we talk about our leaders..we can criticize.its our rights..but our words matter..I dont like the killings,hunger,hardship in nigeria.i speak against it..but I have NEVER insulted @MBuhari.he is old enough to be my father..speak your mind but respectfully.”

Apostle Suleman f**cking another woman?

Meanwhile, the televangelist also disclosed that his team are currently on the trail of a social media user who accused him of sleeping with her cousin.

Replying to Apostle Suleman’s condemnation of Netflix’s depiction of Jesus as gay, the Twitter user, @scilla_xx, slammed the cleric for ‘faking holiness’.

But Apostle Suleman has now disclosed what he would do.

Let me respectfully ask you if the reply you got here is a lie or a truth.

