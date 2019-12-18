Home » Apostle Suleman Reveals Why He Doesn’t Insult Pres. Buhari

Apostle Suleman Reveals Why He Doesn’t Insult Pres. Buhari

By - 1 hour ago
Apostle Suleman Reveals Why He Doesn't Insult Buhari

President Buhari/Presidency

President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson has revealed that he does not “insult” President Muhammadu Buhari because the Nigerian leader is “old enough to be my father”.

Concise News reports that the fiery preacher then advised people to express their opinion respectfully.

A tweet on his verified handle on Wednesdsy reads: “We must be guided when we talk about our leaders..we can criticize.its our rights..but our words matter..I dont like the killings,hunger,hardship in nigeria.i speak against it..but I have NEVER insulted @MBuhari.he is old enough to be my father..speak your mind but respectfully.”

Apostle Suleman f**cking another woman?

Meanwhile, the televangelist also disclosed that his team are currently on the trail of a social media user who accused him of sleeping with her cousin.

Replying to Apostle Suleman’s condemnation of Netflix’s depiction of Jesus as gay, the Twitter user, @scilla_xx, slammed the cleric for ‘faking holiness’.

But Apostle Suleman has now disclosed what he would do.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 