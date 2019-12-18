Akwa Ibom Guber: Supreme Court Affirms Emmanuel’s Election

The Supreme Court in Abuja on Wednesday upheld the election of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state.
In its judgement, the apex court said the case filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacked merit.
The APC candidate Obong Nsima Ekere, in the March 9 governorship election had challenged the victory of Emmanuel, who was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC).
In a judgement delivered by Justice Mary Odili, the court says Ekere’s “appeal lacks merit and its accordingly dismissed.”
