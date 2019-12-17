What President Buhari Said On 77th Birthday (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to clamp down on politicians planning to engage in electoral malpractices during the 2023 general elections.

He made the vow on Tuesday while receiving top government officials at his official residence inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to commemorate his 77th birthday.

According to the president, politicians interested in contesting the elections should work hard and be ready to campaign vigorously to get the voters’ backing.

Buhari warned desperate politicians who may be planning to use their offices or security agencies to rig elections to have a rethink because he would not allow them to have their way.

He also thanked his aides and a few close friends that came to visit and congratulate him.

Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi presented a birthday card signed by his aides and cake to the president.

After the cutting of the Cake, president Buhari went off to receive Letters of Credence from new Ambassadors and will proceed to the signing of the 2020 Budget.

This morning the President’s personal aides and a few close friends paid him a visit at home. #PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/auySKcHlL6 — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 17, 2019

Profile of President Muhammadu Buhari

Muhammadu Buhari was born on December 17th, 1942 in Daura, Katsina State. He is the 13th and last child of a Hausa mother, and the 23rd and last child of a Fulani father.

He also has Kanuri roots; one of his maternal great-grandfathers was from the old Borno Empire. Buhari lost his father at the age of 4, and was raised by his mother, who died in 1988.

As a schoolboy, he was a long distance runner (800m), footballer, and hockey player. Early in his military career his hobbies once included ballroom dancing.

President Buhari was the sole Northern Region beneficiary of a West African Schools Summer Holiday Trip organised by the Elder Dempster Shipping Line in 1961.

He was Head Boy of the Katsina Provincial Secondary School (now Government College, Katsina) in 1961.

He is a member of Course 5 of the Nigerian Military Training College, NMTC (now the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA), enlisting on the 9th of April, 1962. His military education took place in Nigeria, the UK, India and the United States.

He is one of a handful of Nigerian military officers who served in all 4 Army Divisions that existed while he was in service, & commanded 3 of the 4. He was at various times the GOC 4th Infantry Division, GOC 2nd Mechanised Infantry Division & GOC 3rd Armoured Division.

He was awarded the national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) in 1979, at the age of 37.

From August 1st, 1975 to February 3rd, 1976, General Murtala Mohammed, appointed Muhammadu Buhari as Governor of the North-eastern State. He also briefly served as Governor of Borno state from February 3rd, 1976 to March 15th, 1976.

In March 1976, the Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo, appointed Muhammadu Buhari as the Federal Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources. When NNPC was created, he served as its Chairman, a position he held until 1978.

In April 1983, as GOC, 3rd Armoured Division in Jos, he led a military operation that recovered all the 19 Nigerian Islands seized by Chadian troops, around the Lake Chad.

He is one of only two Nigerian military leaders to not promote selves while in office (He promoted his deputy to the same rank of Major General as himself).

He is one of only two Nigerians to rule Nigeria twice; first as a military officer and then as a democratically-elected President.

He spent 40 months (between August 1985 and December 1988) under house arrest, following the military coup that overthrew him. He spent most of the house arrest in a bungalow in Benin City.

He is the first and so far the only Nigerian to run in five consecutive Presidential elections: 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 (winning in 2015 and 2019)