Update On Atiku’s Meeting With Tinubu

Paul Ibe, spokesman for former vice president Atiku Abubakar, says he does not know what his principal discussed with Bola Tinubu when the two met briefly on Saturday.

Concise News had reported that Atiku had a brief meeting with Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), when they met at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

The two politicians were said to have exchanged views when they ran into each other at the airport, according to a photo shared on Sunday by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu’s spokesperson.

Speaking with TheCable on Monday, Ibe confirmed the meeting but said he did not have details of the discussion.

“I think they met at the airport, at the departure lounge. I wouldn’t have been privy to what may have been discussed because at that point I was either in Kaduna or on my way there,” he said.

Tinubu was said to be on his way to Lapai, Niger state, to receive an honorary doctorate degree from IBB University, while Atiku was on his way to Kaduna for a wedding.

Governor of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, was also seen to be a part of the meeting.