Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyim’s Baby Bags First Award

Four months after birth, IreOluwa Ajeyemi, son of Nollywood actors, Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi has won the award for 2019 most influential baby, Concise News understands.

IreOluwa bagged the award through the courtesy of 2019 Ibadan 60 most influential personalities.

Sharing the news on his social media handle, IreOluwa’s father wrote “Congratulations Son on your first Award wishing you more wins in future. Just as your name implies Goodness may the goodness of God that as started with you never depart from you now and for ever more once again Congratulations IRE .”

Recall that Abraham and Ajeyemi welcomed IreOluwa in August, few weeks after their secret wedding in Ibadan.