Squash: Despite Nigeria’s Defeat, Ajagbe Impresses At 2019 World Team Championship

Even with Team Nigeria losing their tie against Canada in the WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship in Washington DC,USA earlier on Tuesday, foreign-based Babatunde Ajagbe displayed great zeal battling better-ranked opponent, Shawn Delierre.

Concise News reports that David Baillargeon put Canada in front against Nigeria, who 24 hours earlier also suffered defeat in their opening tie against Wales.

Baillargeon 23, got the better of Adewale Amao in the first match of the tie between Canada and Nigeria, giving the North American nation the lead.

The World No.106 took the first two games, both in very tight fashion, 11-9 and 12-10, to wrestle the momentum in the match, before then allowing Amao just three points in the third as he closed out the match.

Sachvie Seals Canadian Win

Nick Sachvie secured a victory for Canada over Nigeria as he got the better of Sodiq Oluwatobi Taiwo in straight games at the Squash on Fire complex.

The Nigerian started well, but it would be Sachvie who took the momentum through the middle part of the game, going on to take it 11-7.

He then carried that momentum on throughout the rest of the match, winning both the second and third games to seal a 3-0 victory, and give his country an unassailable two match lead.

DeLierre Seals Canadian Clean Sweep

DeLierre made it three wins out of three for Canada against Nigeria, as he battled back from behind to defeated Ajagbe.

The Canadian No.1 seed and world no.82 took the first game on a tie-break 14-12, but then proceeded to fall 2-1 down, after Ajagbe – ranked no.167 globally – played some great squash in the second and third game.

However, it would eventually be DeLierre that took the win, as he came back to win both the fourth and fifth games to take the 3-2 victory, rounding out a 3-0 overall win for Canada.

Results

David Baillargeon (CAN) bt Adewale Amao (NGR) 3-0: 11-9, 12-10, 11-3 (38m)

Nick Sachvie (CAN) bt Sodiq Oluwatobi Taiwo (NGR) 3-0: 11-7, 11-2, 11-7 (27m)

Shawn DeLierre (CAN) bt Babatunde Ajagbe (NGR) 3-2: 14-12, 6-11, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9 (59m)