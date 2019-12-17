Sowore Rearrest: Court Summons AGF Malami, DSS Boss

The Federal High Court in Abuja Tuesday summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, to appear before it over the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore.

Concise News reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the minister and the DSS boss to appear before the court to show cause why the convener of Revolution Now movement should not be released on bail.

It was learned that the judge issued the summons on the back of an application filed by Sowore’s lawyers challenging the rearrest of the activist.

Operatives of the DSS rearrested the Sahara Reporters publisher at the Federal High Court, Abuja, less than 24 hours after his release by the agency on bail.

The DSS, it was learned, forcefully rearrested Sowore on 6 December after its operatives had clashed with supporters of Sowore inside the courtroom.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, Justice Ekwo noted that he has seen all processes filed by the applicant and adjourned the case until December 23, 2019, for hearing.

Also, the judge ordered the service of both the court processes and order on the respondents.

Sowore was released by the DSS on Thursday, 6 December, after the court had ordered his release within 24 hours, about four months after he was arrested.

The DSS had held on to Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, two men standing trial for alleged treasonable felony, since the court ordered their release on 4 October.

They were arrested in August over the planned Revolution Now protest, which the DSS referred to as a treasonable offence.

But Sowore and Bakare pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them.