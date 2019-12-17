Sowore: Malami Reveals Why DSS Can’t Release Activist

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said he cannot take any decision on the release of the convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

Concise News had reported last week Wednesday that Malami sent a letter to the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, directing the security agency to promptly forward the case file to his office.

In a statement, the minister said the take over Sowore’s case from the DSS is to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

Following the development, Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and counsel to Sowore, in a letter dated December 13 had asked Malami to use his office to secure Sowore’s release.

Falana said a team of lawyers had visited the DSS to get Sowore released but was advised to go through the AGF.

But the AGF in a statement on Monday signed his Media Aide, Umar Gwanduo, said Sowore’s release is not a unilateral decision he could take, adding that it has to do with the court and the rule of law.

“When parties submit their issues for determination to a court of law, they lack exclusivity of decision over such issues without recourse to the court. We remain guided by the established tradition and will not take unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law,” the statement read.

Malami said the take over of the prosecution of all charges against Sowore is in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He maintained that the Federal Government was committed to respecting the sanctity of the rule of law, protecting the virtues of human rights and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice in the matter.

Sowore was arrested in August for planning a nationwide protest and despite court orders granting him bail twice, the activist has been denied freedom.