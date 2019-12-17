Award-winning songstress, Simi has joined the league of celebrities who berate the activities on social media, saying she wants to leave the platforms for at least five times a day.

In a post on Instagram, Simi expressed her displeasure over the unrealistic activities of people dominating the social media platforms.

According to the “Joromi” crooner, it was sad that many do not see the wrongs in those activities.

Simi wrote “most of the things I see just seem so fake and noisy and unnecessary and fake and pointless and tiring and fake.

“I don’t even think people hate on other people because they hate them- I think they do it cos they’re hiding them from their real lives because let’s face it, nobody really gives a fuck. And then some people show you only the shiny parts of their lives. Some people just jump on any moving badwagon. Some people only believe in whatever the trend says they should believe in. It exhausts ke. Is it just me? Am I tripping?”

Don’t Be Fooled By Social Media, Davido Cries Out

Multi-award winning singer, Davido recently called on people to continuously see themselves as progressive individuals in their various stage of life.

The DMW boss made the call via his Twitter handle as he dishes out advice to his followers.

The singer said it is a world where people have been deceived by social media and the posts uploaded by celebrities and others.

According to Davido, people need not be carried away by what they see as they are in fact doing well, even if social media does not make it seem so.

He wrote, “Don’t be fooled by what you see … you’re doing so much better than u think!”

Why I Stay Off Social Media Platforms- Burna Boy

Superstar Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy revealed why he chooses to stay off social media platforms.

Burna boy made the revelation during an interview on the Breakfast Club show with Charlamagne Tha God and Dj Envy.

Stating his reasons, he said the negativity involved in the use of social media necessitated his decision.

Burna Boy added that some users come on the platforms with their problems and insecurities, adding that he has his own problem to deal with and would not want other people to add more fuel to his fire.

He however, noted that the only App he has on his phone is WhatsApp and he got that from his mother.