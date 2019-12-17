Signing Of Budget 2020 In Pictures

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday signed 2020 Appropriation Bill into Law in State House, Abuja.

This comes less than two weeks after members of the Senate and House of Representatives chambers of the National Assembly passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

The lawmakers had during the session on December 5, raised the total budget estimates from the proposed N10.33 trillion to N10.6 trillion.

Dignitaries that witnessed the signing into law of the budget on Tuesday include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the leadership of the National Assembly among others.

See pictures below: