Signing Of Budget 2020 In Pictures

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday signed 2020 Appropriation Bill into Law in State House, Abuja.
This comes less than two weeks after members of the Senate and House of Representatives chambers of the National Assembly passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill.
The lawmakers had during the session on December 5, raised the total budget estimates from the proposed N10.33 trillion to N10.6 trillion.
Dignitaries that witnessed the signing into law of the budget on Tuesday include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the leadership of the National Assembly among others.
See pictures below:
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.