Reps Reject Bill Seeking Six-Year Single Term For President, Govs

A Bill seeking to Provide for a six-year single term for Nigerian President and governors has failed to scale second reading in the House of Representatives.

Concise News understands that lawmakers rejected the bill during plenary session on Tuesday, December 16.

Recall that the bill, which also considers a six-year term for Members of the National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly was sponsored by John Dyegh from Benue State.

Dyegh had argued that ‘it doesn’t make sense’ when a political office holder comes to spend four years and go back.

“Indeed even if you do only one term, you know that you have contributed six years and it will make more sense than this four years tenure.”

According to him, re-election for the President and governors is characterised by violence.