Reps Probe ₦2.3bn Mismanagement Of NSITF Fund

The House of Representatives Tuesday directed its Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity to investigate the activities of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) over the expenditure of ₦2.3 billion by its management.

Concise News understands that this followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Francis Waive during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker Idris Wase.

The motion is titled “Need to Investigate the Activities of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)”.

Moving the motion, Waive recalled the report, in the Vanguard Newspaper of Nov. 24, alleging a fraud of ₦2.3 billion against the management of NSITF carried out without the authorisation of its board or approval of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The lawmaker added the transaction exceeded the spending threshold of the management, according to the report.

He said the report also indicated that the management allegedly awarded multi-million naira contracts for the construction of office complexes of the NSITF in 12 states.

He added that “this is in addition to approving millions of naira as duty tour allowances for trips, in contravention of a recent directive from the Presidency banning such trips in order to reduce wastage.

“At the end of August 2019, the sum of ₦2,294,161,925 had allegedly been spent on staff trainings which were mostly not approved by the board or the Ministry of Labour and Employment, while many of the staff of the fund claimed that they never attended any training, with a lot of infractions in the process.”