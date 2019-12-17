Orji Kalu To Court: ‘I’m Sick, Prison Doctors Can’t Treat Me’

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Tuesday filed an application for bail pending his appeal against his jail sentence, Concise News reports.

The former Abia State governor through his counsel is making the application based on health grounds, which he says the medical facilities in the prison cannot handle.

Senator Kalu also informed the court of his role as chief whip of the senate, which he says the interests of his constituents would be in jeopardy if he was kept behind bars.

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos had on December 5, 2019, jailed Kalu for 12 years after finding him guilty of N7.56 billion fraud.

The former governor stood trial on a 39-count charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge also ordered that Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, be liquidated and its assets forfeited to the federal government

In the appeal on Tuesday, Kalu said he is battling “serious health issues that the medical facilities in the prison cannot handle”.

Kalu said since the offences he was convicted of were bailable, the court should free him while he challenges his conviction at the court of appeal.

However, Rotimi Oyedepo, counsel to the EFCC, opposed the application for post-conviction bail.

Oyedepo said such a bail could be granted in a situation, where the term of imprisonment would have elapsed before the determination of the appeal.

According to him, the medical report tendered in the case was obtained over a year ago.

“Although bail is generally a right of an accused as guaranteed by the Constitution, it is not a right available to a convict because the presumption of innocence had crystallized into guilt and conviction. An application for bail pending appeal is sparingly granted,” he said.

“But that is not the situation in Kalu’s case. There is no recent medical report to show his state of health.”

The EFCC counsel added that the medical facility at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre is capable of handling Kalu’s condition.

The presiding judge, Mohammed Liman adjourned till December 23, 2019, for a ruling.