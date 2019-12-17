Nigeria’s Inflation Rises To 11.85% In November 2019: What Are The Implications?

Nigeria’s inflation increased by 11.85 percent in November, 2019, gaining 0.24 percent points higher than the 11.61 percent recorded in October 2019, according to latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Concise News understands that the NBS’s CPI and Inflation Report for November 2019, which was released on Tuesday, recorded 1.02 percent increase as regards the Headline index.

The index increase is a 0.05 percent rate lower than the rate recorded in October 2019 (1.07) percent.

Also, the report noted that the urban inflation rate grew by 12.47 percent (year-on-year) in November 2019 from 12.20 percent recorded in October 2019, while the rural inflation rate went up by 11.30 percent in November 2019 from 11.07 percent in October 2019.

“On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.07 percent in November 2019, down by 0.08 from 1.15 percent recorded in October 2019, while the rural index also rose by 0.98 0 percent in November 2019, down by 0.01 from the rate recorded in October 2019 (0.99) percent,” it noted.

The implications

A rise in the inflation rate means prices are rising at a faster rate.

According to economists, a rise in inflation is likely to mean a rise in the cost of raw materials, and workers are likely to demand higher wages to cope with the higher cost of living.

Also, this rise in prices can cause greater volatility and uncertainty, with companies uncertain about future costs.

As a result, firms may hold back from making investment decisions as they generally prefer a low and stable inflation rate.

More to come…