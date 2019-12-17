Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, Dec. 17th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, December 17th, 2019.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has urged Nigerians to mobilise against the proposed hate speech bill if it is not acceptable to them. Lawan, who was speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, said it is up to Nigerians to decide, at the public hearing, if the bill should be passed or not.

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has insinuated that the upper legislative chamber would pass a $29.96 billion loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari. Concise News understands that while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Lawan said: “We are going to be critical that every cent that is borrowed is tied to a project.”

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano State has dismissed the bribery charges filed against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. At its sitting on Monday, the presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, ruled that the governor is not guilty of bribery and cleared Ganduje of all charges for lack of evidence.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, Monday ordered the transfer of Soku oil field from Bayelsa State to Rivers State. Concise News reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the National Boundary Commission to rectify the error in its 11th Edition of Administrative Map which designated San Bartholomew River as the boundary between the two states, instead of River Santa Barbara.

Bashir Tofa, the presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), has been asked by elder statesman Junaid Mohammed not to play politics with issues relating to the creation of additional emirates in Kano State. Concise News reports that Mohammed, speaking to newsmen in Abuja Sunday, said that the decision by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to create additional emirates was in order.

Femi Falana (SAN), counsel to the convener of the RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, has asked the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), to secure the release of his client from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). Concise News had reported last week Wednesday that Malami sent a letter to the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, directing the security agency to promptly forward the case file to his office.

As the crisis in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues, Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, has never won any election by the performance of the ruling party. In a statement on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, the governor added that his predecessor (Oshiomhole) always rely on thugs and violence for electoral victory.

There are signs that President Muhammadu Buhari may assent to the N10.6 trillion 2020 budget sent to him by the National Assembly. The signing ceremony, according to sources, may take place on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital, reports Channels TV.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lifted the suspension on Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo governor, Ibikunle Amosun, senator representing Ogun central, and Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Imo west. The NWC also lifted the suspension on Osita Okechukwu, director-general of Voice of Nigeria (VON); and a former minister Sani Uguru Usani.

10. EPL: Ancelotti Agrees To Become Everton Manager

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti is all but set for a return to the Premier League after reportedly reaching an agreement in principle to become the next Everton manager. Negotiations between Everton and Ancelotti progressed well following the Italian’s arrival on Merseyside earlier on Monday, according to Sky Sports News.

