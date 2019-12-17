Naira Marley Reacts As Court Orders His Arrest, Arraignment

Nigerian singer Naira Marley is unperturbed about a court order seeking his arrest and arraignment over an alleged car theft, Concise News reports.

Concise News reported that a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Monday ordered that a Nigerian musician whose real name is Adeyemi Fashola should be arrested and arraigned over alleged car theft.

The Chief Magistrate, Tajudeen Elias, ordered that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Sgt. Sunday Idoko, handling the case must present Naira Marley in court on the next date of adjournment, NAN reports.

However, two of the musician’s brothers and his cousins appeared in court over alleged theft of a car and a cell phone.

The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18, Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

The chief magistrate granted the three defendants N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered the IPO to produce Naira Marley before the court on Dec. 21, when the case would be listed for further hearing.

The prosecutor, ASP Edet Okoi, told the court that the three defendants committed the offences on Dec. 16, at Eko Hotel Roundabout on Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the trio who were in a motorcade with Naira Marley, stole a Toyota Camry vehicle with Registration No. FEE 120 AA valued at N1.8 million and an iPhone X5 worth N330,000 belonging to one Adelekan Ademola.

He added that the three defendants and others at large assaulted the complainant by beating him up.

Okoi alleged that the second defendant, Babatunde Fashola and others at large obstructed the police while performing their lawful duty and prevented them from arresting Naira Marley.

While reacting to the allegation and court order, Naira Marley took to his official Twitter handle to claim that people want to “stain my name.”

“Car theft?? Maybe I need to post my Bentley, Porsche or benzo,” he tweeted. “If u lot like try stain my name from today till tomorrow I will still be the next president and who’s Adeyemi Fashola aka Naira Marley. Another free promo I’m guessing.”