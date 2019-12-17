N-Power: What Buhari Said About Investigative Report On ‘Ghost’ Beneficiaries

A lecturer in Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Mansur Buhari has faulted N-Power officials for lack of scrutiny and regulation of employed teachers, Concise News reports.

It would be recalled that an exposé by Nigerian newspaper, Business Day revealed how over N23.4m is paid to 65 non-existent teachers (N-Teach). N-Teach is one of the components of the graduate programmes of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme.

Reacting to the story which was released on Tuesday, Buhari said: “One of the problems with the N-Power is lack of effective supervision,” he said.

“There ought to be a check mechanism that will allow them to know who actually goes to work and who doesn’t. There should be a kind of provision where these people are supervised daily – supervision not only whether they come or not but what they teach and how they teach.”

He also argued that there should be some evaluation of the positive impacts of the scheme.

“The government gives them the impression that they are enrolled in this N-Power to get some source of income. The government does not give N-Power teachers the kind of belief that it is service to the country with some stipends. So, when people are employed to teach and they only see that as a meal ticket, of course, they won’t take it seriously,” he said.

“If they are not well checked, the government will continue to waste its money for nothing and in the end, it is going to affect the education system. When people do not go to work to teach these children that are supposed to be taught, of course, some important part of their life is missing because education is life.”

The tutor argued that N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) is enough to employ somebody permanently to teach.

“For the volunteer teachers, the government is telling them that teaching is a temporary job for them. They are on stipends but they feel the government only wants them to make money some way; not that the government is serious with them. So, they would look for other jobs to do,” he said.

He also faulted the government for providing free food for school children without providing adequate facilities that aid in teaching and learning.

“How can you not equip the school with furniture and instructional materials and you cook food to give to these children? They will only eat and go back home. Now the school has become a place where the student will just go to feed and return home, instead of going to fill their brains with some ideas and returning home.”