N-Power Stipend: Which Bank Has Credited Beneficiaries With ‘Alert’

As batch A beneficiaries of the graduate component of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme confirm to Concise News they have started to receive payment for their outstanding October stipend, we glance at some of the banks that have paid.
Around 200, 000 volunteers across the 36 states of the Nigerian federation plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are participants in a scheme the Muhammadu Buhari administration prides as one of its major achievements.
The duration these pioneer beneficiaries ought to spend have elapsed, but they are told to continue.
However, with the transition talks of late, their fate remains unclear.
As at the time of publishing this report, banks confirmed to Concise News to have credited batch A beneficiaries with October stipend payment are: Union Bank, Fidelity Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).
Coincidentally, they were paid on President Buhari’s birthday.
The Federal Government in November said it spent N360 billion in two years to pay 500,000 graduates under its N-Power scheme.
The government stated that the payments started in 2016 with graduates employed under the scheme getting N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.
Please tell Baba, we (Npower volunteers) are with him always..HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR.
— Adeyemi westerhof (@Oluwase24074099) December 17, 2019
@npower_ng please I just got a credit alert to my union account for October but the new amount didn’t reflect, still showing my old account balance even when I checked through the app the credit alert reflected but still showing my old balance, what do I do?
— Okwerike sunday (@Grestsuny) December 17, 2019
