N-Power: Reactions Trail Damning Report On ‘Ghost Workers’ In Scheme

Nigerians have continued to react to a piece by Business Day of bribery and fraud sabotaging the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme, Concise News reports.
In the exposé regarding the inner-workings of the famed scheme, ghost teachers collude with corrupt school heads in stealing the FG’s N-Power funds.
While some condemned the misconduct in its entirety, others pointed out that there exists diligent N-Teach beneficiaries.
See some comments below:
Why do people have to be so corrupt. The npower programme has really helped a lot of people but some few greedy people want to destroy it. These are NOT govt officials but ordinary citizens. THEY NEED TO BE IN JAIL. https://t.co/o20fzXWpDA
— Daddy’s Girl (@Adeola_Bliv) December 17, 2019
#NPowerGhostTeachers , Is that even possible???? @BusinessDayNg
— Hassan Yakubu (@Hassan_atbu) December 11, 2019
This ghost workers shinanigan has to stop, Focal person’s of @npower_ng need to do more. https://t.co/AeYm5tmZW5
— Ms. Udo Udo (@GabrielUdokachi) December 17, 2019
Yes, ghost Npowerites exist. Some striking a deal wit d sch HM& other don’t even go at all but their action shld not affect d dedicated once
— Npowerites (@npowerites) December 12, 2019
Whatever decision they are taking, there should be an “inclusive input” inviting dedicated beneficiaries to be part&for possible result.
— Npowerites (@npowerites) December 12, 2019
Very Good, there are a lot of them
— Aje Charity (@CharityAje) December 11, 2019
what about those who go to work
— MKAZIZ (@mkaziz01) December 11, 2019
Good
— Efe Mitchell (@Emitchell4luv) December 11, 2019
Npower should create a whistle blower platform.
— Omachoko Arome (@AromeOmachoko) December 12, 2019
It will be easier if every head of the PPA could be asked to report anyone under them to @npower_ng portal not subeb pls.
— Raji (@RajiSanjo) December 12, 2019
SUBEB is the worse! But why should they even think of go to SUBEB when they have no idea who go to his/her PPA or not? SUBEB should out!
— Npowerites (@npowerites) December 12, 2019
Those that are dedicated to their duties should be use as an example to correct the future ones. They should be absorb into agencies. They devoted their time and resource to ensure the scheme co.e to success and the street should not be their portion anymore but good job
— Henry Omaye (@OmayeSirhb) December 12, 2019
