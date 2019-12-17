Home » N-Power: Reactions Trail Damning Report On ‘Ghost Workers’ In Scheme

N-Power: Reactions Trail Damning Report On ‘Ghost Workers’ In Scheme

By - 40 minutes ago
N-Power: Reactions Trail Damning Report On 'Ghost Workers' In Scheme

N-Power beneficiary (Photo: N-Power/Twitter)

Nigerians have continued to react to a piece by Business Day of bribery and fraud sabotaging the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme, Concise News reports.

In the exposé regarding the inner-workings of the famed scheme, ghost teachers collude with corrupt school heads in stealing the FG’s N-Power funds.

While some condemned the misconduct in its entirety, others pointed out that there exists diligent N-Teach beneficiaries.

See some comments below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 