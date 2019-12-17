N-Power: Reactions Trail Damning Report On ‘Ghost Workers’ In Scheme

Nigerians have continued to react to a piece by Business Day of bribery and fraud sabotaging the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme, Concise News reports.

In the exposé regarding the inner-workings of the famed scheme, ghost teachers collude with corrupt school heads in stealing the FG’s N-Power funds.

While some condemned the misconduct in its entirety, others pointed out that there exists diligent N-Teach beneficiaries.

See some comments below:

Why do people have to be so corrupt. The npower programme has really helped a lot of people but some few greedy people want to destroy it. These are NOT govt officials but ordinary citizens. THEY NEED TO BE IN JAIL. https://t.co/o20fzXWpDA — Daddy’s Girl (@Adeola_Bliv) December 17, 2019

This ghost workers shinanigan has to stop, Focal person’s of @npower_ng need to do more. https://t.co/AeYm5tmZW5 — Ms. Udo Udo (@GabrielUdokachi) December 17, 2019

Yes, ghost Npowerites exist. Some striking a deal wit d sch HM& other don’t even go at all but their action shld not affect d dedicated once — Npowerites (@npowerites) December 12, 2019

Whatever decision they are taking, there should be an “inclusive input” inviting dedicated beneficiaries to be part&for possible result. — Npowerites (@npowerites) December 12, 2019

Very Good, there are a lot of them — Aje Charity (@CharityAje) December 11, 2019

what about those who go to work — MKAZIZ (@mkaziz01) December 11, 2019

Good — Efe Mitchell (@Emitchell4luv) December 11, 2019

Npower should create a whistle blower platform. — Omachoko Arome (@AromeOmachoko) December 12, 2019

It will be easier if every head of the PPA could be asked to report anyone under them to @npower_ng portal not subeb pls. — Raji (@RajiSanjo) December 12, 2019

SUBEB is the worse! But why should they even think of go to SUBEB when they have no idea who go to his/her PPA or not? SUBEB should out! — Npowerites (@npowerites) December 12, 2019