N-Power: Minister Provides Update On Structuring Scheme

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD), Sadiya Umar Farouq has disclosed that she has had a meeting with N-Power heads ‘as part efforts to properly structure the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs)’, Concise News reports.

The NSIP includes the famed N-Power programme, the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), which consists of the MarketMoni, FarmerMoni and TraderMoni schemes.

Present at the meeting which held on Monday was Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation.

See photos below:

As part my efforts to properly structure the Social Investment Programmes in Nigeria, I am meeting with NSIP cluster heads. Earlier today, I met with N-Power and National Social Safety Nets Project. pic.twitter.com/MvkuBGIKK4 — Sadiya Umar Farouq (@Sadiya_farouq) December 16, 2019

It would be recalled that at a Press Briefing on the 2nd of December, Farouq had revealed that her ministry is currently engaging the NSIP Cluster Heads for clarifications; in essence, the Handover and Taking process for these two programmes is still ongoing.

It also added that it has been working on a transition program for those that are progressing out of the N-Power — after their 24 months in the scheme have elapsed.

Alongside this, “we are preparing to receive a new intake of participants in the program, who will then participate for 24 months before transitioning on to greater things”, FMHDSD divulged.