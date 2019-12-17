N-Power: Has December Stipend Been Paid?

While a rumour is doing the rounds that December stipend of beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme has been paid, Concise News can confirm that it is not true.

As per the press briefing by Sadiya Umar Farouq, Nigeria’s minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development earlier this month, beneficiaries will be settled their ‘backlogs’ (including the twelfth month) on or before 20th of December.

As at the time of publishing this report, only the outstanding months of October and November have been settled for the two batches.

No beneficiary – whether batch A or batch B – has received December pay. This, going by credible information available to us.

The monthly stipend of each beneficiary as follows: N-Teach salary scale, N-Agro salary scale, N-Health salary scale, N30,000 Monthly. N-Power Community Education Programme salary scale, N-Power Creative Programme salary scale 10,000 – 30,000 naira monthly. N-Power Tech (Software) Programme salary scale, N-Power Tech (Hardware) Programme salary scale 20,000 – 40,000 naira monthly and N-Power Build Programme salary scale: 27,000 – 30,000 naira monthly.

The N-Power is under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), a social security agency created in 2015 by the Federal Government to manage social investment programmes within Nigeria.

Initially, it was under the Office of the Vice President but was moved to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development which was created on May 29, this year.

The N-Power Volunteer Corp involves a massive deployment of 500,000 trained graduates who have assisted to improve the inadequacies in public services in education, health and civic education.

Some of these graduates will also help in actualizing Nigeria’s economic and strategic aspirations of achieving food security and self-sufficiency.

The modular programmes under N-Power will ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find or create work.

The mandate of the programme is to provide beneficiaries with requisite skills within the designated period of either 1 year or 2 years, depending on the category, to provide work experience opportunities towards job employment, for unemployed youth, to link policies towards enhancing public services.

N-Power programme is for young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35.