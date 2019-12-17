Latest N-Power News Today Tuesday 17th December 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Tuesday December 17th, 2019, on Concise.

N-Power Stipend Payment ‘Alert’ Entering?

Batch A beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative have already started receiving stipend payment for the month of October.

A graduate beneficiary of the scheme, Shola Yusuf who shared the update with this online news medium on Tuesday morning disclosed that the outstanding one month was paid.

Another beneficiary, simply identified as Maryam, a Batch A volunteer also corroborated Yusuf’s claim.

Earlier, sending a message to the government, Ademeso Temitope of Batch B told Concise News: "The government should continue with their good deed; The Lord will reward them as they continue to help the youths."

N-Power Stipend: Which Bank Has Credited Beneficiaries With ‘Alert’

As batch A beneficiaries of the graduate component of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme confirm to Concise News they have started to receive payment for their outstanding October stipend, we glance at some of the banks that have paid.

Around 200, 000 volunteers across the 36 states of the Nigerian federation plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are participants in a scheme the Muhammadu Buhari administration prides as one of its major achievements.

The duration these pioneer beneficiaries ought to spend have elapsed, but they are told to continue.

However, with the transition talks of late, their fate remains unclear.

As at the time of publishing this report, banks confirmed to Concise News to have credited batch A beneficiaries with October stipend payment are…

N-Power: Confederate Rumble As Investigation On ‘Ghost’ Beneficiaries Finally Released

An undercover investigation exposing the bribery and fraud sabotaging the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme has been released on Tuesday.

The investigative series by Nigerian newspaper Business Day revealed over N23.4m paid to 65 non-existent teachers (N-Teach) of an initiative the Muhammadu Buhari administration promises will soon become the largest post-graduate job scheme in Africa.

An investigative reporter, Ibrahim Adeyemi went undercover for two weeks at seven government-owned schools in Sokoto state to unravel the misconduct.

