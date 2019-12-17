Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today December 17th

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, December 17th, 2019.

Kogi, Bayelsa Elections Were Peaceful – IGP Adamu

Nigeria’s number one police officer, Mohammed Adamu, has described the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States as “relatively peaceful”.

Adamu said this while speaking at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) held at the INEC headquarters in Abuja recently.

The police chief, who was represented by Bashir Makama, An assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), however, admitted that there is a need to improve election security.

Yahaya Bello Speaks On Buhari Being ‘Dictator,’ Kogi Election

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has defended President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that his mentor is not a dictator and that he allows democracy even in his home.

Bello made this known to State House correspondents after a meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo not too long.

Buhari has been accused of being "a dictator" over alleged disregard for the rule of law. But the governor said the president, despite being a former military head of state, has allowed things to go the way they should in the country without any interference.

Kogi: Yahaya Bello Inaugurates N500m World Bank Community Micro Projects

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state on Sunday inaugurated micro facilities valued at N500 million under the World Bank Community and Social Development Project (CSDP).

The projects are situated across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Bello commenced the projects' inauguration with a completed cottage hospital and two motorised boreholes at Anyava and Agassa Uvette communities in Okene Local Government Area.

