Lagos: Full List Of Where To Buy Lake Rice For Yuletide Celebration Plus Prices

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday commenced the sale of its popular brand of rice, Lake Rice, in preparation for the coming Yuletide celebration.

Concise News reports that the Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal said in a statement that Lake Rice was available for sale in centres across the state.

Lawal said that the rice was available at the Agricultural Development Authority Complex, Oko-Oba; Lagos State Agriculture Inputs Supply Authority (LAISA), Ojo and the Blue Roof at LTV Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The commissioner outlined other centres such as the Lake Rice Sales Centre at Farm Service Centre, Epe; Odogunyan Farm Service Centre, Ikorodu; Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and Farm Centre, Ajah.

The rice can also be bought at Government Technical School, Ikotun; Farm Service Centre, Badagry and the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park, Yaba.

He said that a 50kg bag of Lake Rice costs N17,000, while the 25kg bag would be sold for N8,500, warning that the commodity should not be sold above the approved prices.

Lawal said that the state government remained committed to boosting food security in Lagos.

He said that the government would continue to ensure adequate production and fair distribution of Lake Rice, with a view to ensuring its availability to the masses in the various designated sales centres across the state.

The commissioner said that the state government would continue to embark on agricultural policies and programmes to ensure food security, in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration.