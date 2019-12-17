Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, who has for the past few months being in the news over her failed marriage and relationship, has hinted at giving love another chance in the coming year.

Ibrahim gave the hint in an Instagram post, where she also stated that her next relationship would be her last.

According to the light-skinned actress, she has grown wiser, smarter and emotional ready for another relationship.

Speaking further, she said she knows her worth and will never settle for less.

Ibrahim wrote “May my next relationship be my “ I remember praying for this “ Amen. 2020 I’m ready to give love a chance again.

“I have grown Wiser, smarter, emotionally ready, I’m aware of my tolerance level, won’t settle for less than I deserve, I know my worth and definitely understand how to add tax to my worth going forward… – Let’s give love a chance… shall we?”

Recall that the actress recently shed more light on her divorce from her ex-husband, Kwadwo Safo, saying her marital life left her in a dark place.

She said, ”People have had their own perception of what led to my divorce. I have sat down for many years and have had to deal with the pain and insults from the public who had no clue what I went through as a person during that period and how it affected me.

Ibrahim was also known to be in a relationship with a Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim after her marriage had refused to work.

However, she later announced her break-up from the rapper during an event in Ghana, saying, “I made it clear I was single. I am single.”