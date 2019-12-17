Jonathan Sends Message To Buhari On 77th Birthday

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 77th birthday, Concise News reports.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the former President thanked God for protecting Buhari and prayed for divine guidance over him as he carried out the task of nation-building.

Jonathan said: “I congratulate you and your family as you mark your 77th birthday.

“I give thanks to God for keeping you alive and strong till this time and pray He blesses you with more glorious years filled with joy, peace and honour.

“As you celebrate, my family and I rejoice with you and wish you sound health, divine guidance and success in your daily task of nation building.”