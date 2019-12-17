Gay Rights Activist Reacts To ‘Gay Jesus’ Movie On Netflix

Amidst controversies surrounding the release of “The First Temptation of Jesus” movie which portrays Jesus as gay, activist Bisi Alimi has slammed people condemning it.

The movie which shows Jesus Christ in a gay relationship and Mary as a weed-smoker, has angered millions all over the world, who have signed a petition demanding its withdrawal.

Among those who criticised it is the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Apostle Johnson Suleman who urged Christians all over the world to delete Netflix app on their system.

According to Apostle Suleman, the movie and what it stands for said is “an insult to Christianity and abuse to our sensibilities”.

But reacting, Alimi who was the first Nigerian to publicly declare that he is gay, slammed the movie critics, while rating it 10/5.

He wrote: “Honestly, whatever you do, make sure you watch the film on Netflix. It is called “The First Temptation of Jesus”. For the Nigerians making noise, the film is in Portuguese, so I doubt if you will understand it anyway. Well back to the film; it is so funny that 2mins into it you will be crying with tears. Even God is a character. The conversation between Joseph and Mary and then God bringing them a gift is fucking hilarious. Oh, and the three wise men, they need Nigerians to ply that bit. Gosh! You need to see this film! I am giving it 10/5″.