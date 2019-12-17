‘Gay Jesus’ Film: Actor Reacts To Criticism, Says It’s Homophobic

Fábio Porchat, One of the actors in Netflix’s controversial movie “The First Temptation of Jesus” has described wide criticism of the movie as “homophobic” activity.

Concise News reports that the movie which shows Jesus Christ in a gay relationship and Mary as a weed-smoker, has angered millions all over the world, who have signed a petition demanding its withdrawal.

Among those who criticised it is the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Apostle Johnson Suleman who urged Christians all over the world to delete Netflix app on their system.

But reacting to the worldwide outrages, Porchat in an interview with Variety on Monday, said it is homophobic to be offended by the film.

“For some Catholics here in Brazil, it’s O.K. if Jesus is a bad guy, uses drugs: That’s no problem. The problem is he’s gay. No, he can’t be gay. And that’s interesting because Jesus is everything. God is black and white and gay and straight. God is everything.

“It’s more homophobic to be insulted by a gay Jesus than to make Jesus special.

“We play at insinuating that Jesus has a new friend, and probably this new friend is gay, but they have just been having fun and a very good time in the desert for 40 days.

Porchat said “If anybody should be angry with us, it should be the gay community because a gay character turns out to be the Devil. But the gay community loves us.”

“The show is almost a Christian fairy tale: Jesus faces off bravely with the Devil and then chooses to follow God, accepting to be his son, Jesus Christ.

“A lot of people, when they see the show, say: ‘Oh that’s what they were talking about? Ok, that’s O.K., they’re just having fun, no problem at all.

“It doesn’t incite violence, we’re not saying people shouldn’t believe in God.”

Also slamming the critics was Bisi Alimi who was the first Nigerian to publicly declare that he is gay

Amidst the criticisms, Alimi rated the movi 10/5.