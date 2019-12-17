Chukwueze Linked With January Move To Chelsea

Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze is being linked with a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window, according to reports emanating from the British press.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has a transfer budget of £150 million to spend next month and he is looking to bolster his squad with offensive players.

The report claims that Chukwueze is on the list of wingers being targeted by Lampard, the others being Borrussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey.

This, however, is not the first time the Villarreal winger has been linked with a move to a Premier League club as he had attracted genuine interest from Arsenal before sealing a move to Villarreal in the summer of 2017, while Liverpool and Leicester City are among his admirers in England.

Chukwueze is the joint most valuable African U21 player at 30 million euros, according to transfermarkt.com, an honour he shares with Real Madrid-owned Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi.

The Diamond Academy product has a contract with Villarreal until June 2023 but has a release clause of 63 million euros.

So far, Chukwueze has scored 11 career goals in 54 appearances for Villarreal’s first team and has produced five assists.