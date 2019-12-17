Home » Buhari At 77: Nigerians Send Wishes To Leader

Buhari At 77: Nigerians Send Wishes To Leader

By - 1 minute ago
buhari-birthday

Buhari marking one of his birthdays with his family. Photo: Twitter@Segun_Gustav

Nigerians have wished President Muhammadu Buhari good luck, health, prosperity and wisdom to lead the nation as he marked his 77th birthday.

Concise News reported that Buhari is marked his birthday on Tuesday with his wife and First Lady Aisha Buhari describing him as an “incorruptible.”

Several Nigerians have taken to the social media platform Twitter to wish the Nigerian leader well on  his birthday as seen below:

