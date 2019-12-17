Nigerians have wished President Muhammadu Buhari good luck, health, prosperity and wisdom to lead the nation as he marked his 77th birthday.

Concise News reported that Buhari is marked his birthday on Tuesday with his wife and First Lady Aisha Buhari describing him as an “incorruptible.”

Several Nigerians have taken to the social media platform Twitter to wish the Nigerian leader well on his birthday as seen below:

HAPPY birthday dear President Muhammadu Buhari. May God continue to give you peace, wisdom and health to lead this great nation. pic.twitter.com/jtaRcGpYwF — The_noble_One (@Eldonmusteee) December 17, 2019

Come to think of it, tomorrow will be the BIRTHDAY of this Major General (Rtd) President Muhammadu Buhari born in Dec. 17, 1942! How many gun salute would we rock??? 😊😊😊😙#PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/sGSPV8BSPC — Generess Olufunke Lawson 😁 (@bravefacefunkie) December 16, 2019

Happy cheerful 77th birthday to H.E, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The permanent nightmare of corrupt owners of Nigeria PLC; the slayer of wailers and the builder of

MODERN NIGERIA.

Long live president Muhammadu Buhari: Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria ✊🏿 #PMBat77 pic.twitter.com/jHXb6Ojn24 — GENERAL✊🏿 Apro (@apro_dawildcat) December 16, 2019

"We know we are on the right path. Our journey is not finished, but we have come a long way." Happy Birthday President Muhammadu Buhari. Thank you 🖤 #PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/DuU2vKrWC0 — Theresa Tekenah (@TheresaTekenah) December 17, 2019

On behalf of my family, i wish president Muhammadu Buhari a joyous birthday, it's my prayer that Allah grant him many more years in good health, vitality and wisdom in the service of good peoples of Nigeria @NGRSenate @NGRPresident pic.twitter.com/6FKnF64uN0 — Tahir Abdullahi dalhatu (@dalhatu_tahir) December 15, 2019

Happy Birthday My President, President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari . Thank you for your brave and fearless leadership. You are an inspiration to us. May Allah the Almighty continue to grant you peace, good health, and happiness always. Aameen ❤️#PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/X1gYbzet47 — Ronaldo Addict (@tsaadeq) December 16, 2019

Happy birthday President Muhammadu Buhari, may God continue to protect you. #PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/LrCaTQ02NM — Major General Onyema Donald (@Onyema_Donald) December 16, 2019

On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I join Nigerians across the country and the world to rejoice with our President, Muhammadu Buhari, on the occasion of his 77th birthday.#PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/jvhzLnSs38 — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) December 17, 2019

Happy birthday President Muhammadu Buhari, live long and prosper pic.twitter.com/HQADU5gftk — Roberts//엘피💭 (@JephyRoberts) December 17, 2019

Happy birthday ⁦to His Excellency, President, Muhammadu Buhari. May Almighty Allah continue to guard and guide you as you lead our dear nation.#PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/Vcp2myxdd5 — Kayode Moshood Akiolu (@keyinwithkayode) December 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to a man of Honour, the General himself and my dear President Muhammadu Buhari. May Allah continue to bestow his blessings on you. Amin pic.twitter.com/4q4blqANUg — The Streetjournal (@WSJforum) December 17, 2019

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI AT 77!! Happy birthday, Sir!! The man after my own heart. God bless you so much more. Cheers!! #PMBAt77 — Queen of Trolls (@trolls_queen) December 16, 2019

HBD to the most incorruptible and hardworking president ever, General president Muhammadu Buhari. HBD Mr President pic.twitter.com/1tL4YS6U65 — Abubakar M. Sabo (@DrAbusabo) December 17, 2019

Happy birthday to the people's General. Gods grace, mercy and wisdom in moving this nation to greater height. Happy birthday President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari pic.twitter.com/MY8tZuMetP — Hon. Oguntoyinbo O. Ismael (@lanreneville) December 16, 2019