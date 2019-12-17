Home » Buhari At 77: Incorruptible GMB? Nigerians Question Aisha’s Remark

Buhari At 77: Incorruptible GMB? Nigerians Question Aisha’s Remark

By - 8 minutes ago
What Aisha Buhari Said About Husband Appointing Aides To Her Office

Aisha and Muhammadu Buhari. Source: Pulse NG

Some Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to fault First Lady Aisha Buhari’s description of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, as an ‘incorruptible’ leader.

Concise News reports that Aisha, while congratulating Buhari on his 77th birthday, hailed and prayed for God’s guidance upon the president of Africa’s most populous country.

“Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB. I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation .  Long Live GMB Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria,”she tweeted.

But Nigerians, who seemed not pleased with “incorruptible GMB” remark, did not hesitate to criticise the First Lady, while citing recent occurrences in the country.

Below are some tweets gathered:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 