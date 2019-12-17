Some Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handles to fault First Lady Aisha Buhari’s description of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, as an ‘incorruptible’ leader.

Concise News reports that Aisha, while congratulating Buhari on his 77th birthday, hailed and prayed for God’s guidance upon the president of Africa’s most populous country.

“Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB. I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation . Long Live GMB Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria,”she tweeted.

But Nigerians, who seemed not pleased with “incorruptible GMB” remark, did not hesitate to criticise the First Lady, while citing recent occurrences in the country.

Below are some tweets gathered:

To say the president is "incorruptible" spoilt the whole show! Hajiya, have you forgotten that violation of the rule of law and due process is corruption? Also, invasion of court is corruption? Haba, mu tuna akwai Allah, Kuma akwai shari'a a karshen zamani😔😔 — badung joshua (@joshua_badung) December 17, 2019

Incorruptible GMB?

It's safe to say the PUNCH were right to regard him as major general. Title of the president should be discarded.

Incorruptible and Buhari are mutually exclusive. — Ani_Official (@viva_mazcot) December 17, 2019

We agree with HBD. HBD PMB. But Incorruptible? Haba Ajia. We haven't 4gotn N2.8b, 53 Suitcases, PTF billions and messy deals, the $25b NNPC deals, the nepotism and onesidedness, the fulanisation/islamisation. This 'incorruptible' myth has long been discredited and debunked Ajia. — Otunba Olu (@iykkman) December 16, 2019

Look at this mumu. Corruption dey find better person join body. Yes, PMB is incorruptible and he remains that — General Olayiwola (@kezinshen) December 17, 2019

We all saw it, she knows he isn't a democrat — Reliable yet unstable 🇳🇬 (@Rhisokwa) December 17, 2019

I wish Major General Muhammadu Buhari a happy birthday in Good health and sound mind and may God add many more years to your years so that you will leave and see how the evil seeds you’ve planted grows and destroy’s and also see how Baifra will be free FRM 9ja — Emeka Raphael (@EmeraphEmeka) December 17, 2019

🙄🙄 strange sort of felicitations from a spouse. Not the love of my live, sweetheart, or my dear etc but my incorruptible GMB?. Sounds more like you are referring to someone who is a stranger to your loved one. 🤔 — Mikel-Donovan Ezeilo (@Eion7) December 17, 2019

Bruh, very strange. Surprised she even tweeted it in the first place. Might be a coded message. — Victor Ordu (@BroVic) December 17, 2019

What contaminated your message was the word INCORRUPTIBLE, l refused to accept that word in your sentence, happy birthday Rtd, GMB,may you experienced what Nigerians are passing through at a moment. All the best. — TINGONG BARTH (@tingong4real) December 17, 2019

Is this a parody account?

Are you a Nigerian?

Madam use other adjectives like lovely, caring, father, husband, brother, son.

Incorruptible is an abuse to his personality. — Sir_Tallest (@MB_Adesina) December 17, 2019

This must be a joke, right? We saw 1st & 2nd videos of Ganduje collecting bribe but your 'incorruptible' husband waved it aside, invited him to the Villa for a celebration. NASS was built with N7b but your 'incorruptible' husband will now spend N37b to RENOVATE it. Kontinu! — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) December 17, 2019

I am sure she's just trying to catch fun since its her husband's day. But the joke is expensive though. 😀 — Moses Eyime Akoji (@mosesakoji) December 17, 2019

Jesu. She used GMB. G as in General. Not P as in President o…Hmmm. This could be validation of the @MobilePunch's stand. And she just had to use incorruptible? Hmmm. Wetin consan me? Happy Birthday GMB then. pic.twitter.com/6ER9eURJnf — Prof Pius Lives!!! (@bakojr1) December 17, 2019