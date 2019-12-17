Buhari At 77: Aisha Sends Message To ‘Incorruptible GMB’

Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady, has wished his husband wisdom, guidance, protection and good health as the leader of the West African nation on his 77th birthday.

Concise News reports that Buhari who took over as the country’s president in 2015 marked his 77th birthday on Tuesday.

Aisha took to her official Twitter handle, Monday night, to hail her husband, describing her as “MY incorruptible GMB.”

She wished him the best in his endeavours, and wrote: “Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB.

“I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation.

Long Live GMB. Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria!”

Concise News reported that in an editorial last week, a national daily, Punch, had said it will “henceforth prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s ‘Major General’ and refer to his administration as a regime until they purge themselves of their insufferable contempt for the rule of law.”

The Presidency had reacted to Punch’s editorial by saying Buhari was not “dashed” the little of a Major General as he merited it.”