First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha has taken to Twitter to felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 77th birthday, describing him as an ‘incorruptible’ leader.

Concise News reports that Buhari clocked 77 on Tuesday, December 17.

Sharing photos of the president alongside his children, the First Lady prayed for God’s guidance in managing the affairs of Nigeria.

“Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB. I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation . Long Live GMB Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria.”Aisha tweeted.

Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria ! pic.twitter.com/t0fKZqlUuP — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on December 2.

The Nigerian leader shared a throwback photo as well as a family photo on his verified Twitter handle with his followers to celebrate the day.

President Buhari also captioned the photos: “Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family.”