Buhari Approves New Members Of NASC, Names Ahmed Amshi As Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) earlier made by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

He also approved the nomination of Engineer Ahmed Kadi Amshi (Yobe State – North-East), as the Chairman of the Commission.

The request to President Buhari to approve the appointment of Amshi and other members of the Commission was earlier made by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Members of the NASC, according to the letter read by Lawan during plenary include Babagana Modu (Borno – North East), Senator Abubakar Tutare, Taraba- North-East), Hakeem Akamo (Lagos – South West), Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo – South West), Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta – South South) and Engr. Bassey Etuk (Akwa Ibom – South South).

Others are Hon. Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara – North West), Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa – North West), Senator Julius Ucha (Ebonyi – South East), Nnamdi Anyaehie (Imo – South East), Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi – North-Central and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa – North Central).

Buhari’s letter reads in part: “Further to your letters (NASS/9th/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/06/11/19 dated November 6, 2019 and NASS/9tg/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/25/11/19 dated 25th November 2019, I write to convey my approval of your nominations for the appointments of Chairman and Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission…”

It could be recalled that the NASC had been without a Chairman and National Commissioners following the expiration of the tenure of the former chairman, Alhaji Adamu Fika and other members of the Commission about two years ago.

The nominees for the positions by the leadership of the 8th National Assembly under Abubakar Bukola Saraki were not approved by Buhari.

According to the 1999 constitution as amended, the Senate President in consultation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives nominates the Chairman and members of the NASC which is then approved by the President.