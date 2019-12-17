BBNaija’s Mercy-Ike ‘Traditional Wedding’ Video Emerges

Big Brother Naija 2019 lovers Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema seem to have married, traditionally, according to a video shared on Instagram by fellow ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate Omashola.

The announcement of the low-key ‘traditional wedding’ by Omashola came as a surprise to their fans who could not hide their joy, as they stormed the comments section to send in their congratulatory messages.

In a video shared, the duo were gorgeously dressed in their traditional attire, as Ike maintained that he is now a married man.

Watch video below

Recall that during their stay in the Big Brother House, Ike’s sister, Cindy, approved his in-house relationship with the video vixen, who emerged winner of the reality show.

Reacting to a post on Twitter where fans concluded that the lovebirds were addicted to each other, Cindy noted that Mercy was the right woman for her brother.

Their love has been growing stronger by the day and Mercy earlier stated that she would love to be with Ike after the end of the reality show, but wanted to slow it down because she had been through a lot in her past relationships.