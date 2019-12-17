Former BBNaija housemate Tacha has reportedly filed a lawsuit against popular blogger Blessing Okoro over ‘defamation of character’, Concise News understands.

This is coming barely a week after Okoro, in a series of posts, slammed Tacha, calling her insulting names.

The blogger also accused the reality TV star of sending some people to kill her.

Sharing a photo of her slightly damaged car, Okoro claimed Tacha masterminded the attack.

But Tacha did not immediately respond to the allegations.

However, on Monday, December 16, a letter alleged to be from her lawyers was shared on social media.

According to the letter, Tacha demands an apology from Okoro, as well as financial compensation for character defamation.

The letter also read that Tacha demands 20 million Naira in damages.